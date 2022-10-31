'Perfect Wedding' auditions at Racine Theatre Guild Nov. 7-8

RACINE — Auditions for the Racine Theatre Guild’s (RTG) production of “Perfect Wedding” will take place at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 7-8, at RTG, 2519 Northwestern Ave.

The best day of Bill’s life starts off with a horrible twist. He wakes up in his bridal suite with a terrible hangover and a strange woman beside him. With his bride-to-be due to arrive any moment, panic ensues with mistaken identities, doors slammed, toilet brushes wielded, and cake knives waved about. Between the groom, the bride, her mother, the best man, a maid, and a secret girlfriend, will this hilarious tumble towards the aisle end in wedding bells or running for the hills?

Roles are available for four women, ages 20s to 50s, and two men, ages 20s to 30s. More information about role requirements can be found at racinetheatre.org/audition. Individuals of all ethnicities, backgrounds, and levels of experience are invited to audition.

Director Michael Clickner will hold auditions at RTG and they will consist of a cold reading of the script. Scripts may be checked out in advance from the box office with a $10 deposit. Actors and crew members will be required to be fully vaccinated to volunteer on productions. Actors will be asked to show proof of vaccination at auditions.