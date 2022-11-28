Percussion concert at Carthage Dec. 6

KENOSHA — The Carthage College Music Department presents The Percussion Ensemble in recital, along with students from the percussion studio, under the artistic direction of faculty member Michael Kozakis. The free recital will take place at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, in Siebert Chapel, 2001 Alford Park Drive.
The concert features combined works by the ensemble as well as solo works performed by students in the percussion studio. The ensemble will perform four important works, ranging from John Cage’s “Living Room Music” to more contemporary pieces such as Steve Reich’s “Music for Pieces of Wood.” They will also perform “El Muchacho Cinco by” Ed Argenziano and “Edge of the World’ by Nathan Daughtrey.
“Living Room Music” is a historical work from 1940, a time when percussion ensemble pieces were just starting to be composed. Cage was a novice percussionist and he wrote pieces for found objects that he would play with three of his other novice colleagues. “Living Room Music” is written to be performed as a showpiece with performers sitting at a living room table and playing on found objects such as plates, glasses, etc. This is a multi-movement work with one movement entirely in spoken word by reciting a poem in various rhythmical ways, while pretending to be reading out of a newspaper.
“Music for Pieces of Wood” is a classic work for percussion ensemble exploring the musical concept of minimalist music. As the piece progresses, each additional player plays a theme that is added on top of each other with a minimal change. Each player moves the theme “over” one eighth note and new grooves are established.