Peralta signs 5-year contract

• Yankees right-hander Luis Severino had Tommy John surgery on Thursday.

The procedure was performed by Dr. David Altchek at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York. The team said in a statement that the surgery went as planned. Also, an existing bone chip in his right elbow was removed during the procedure.

The two-time All-Star will miss all of 2020 after being sidelined for nearly all of 2019.

Severino's injury leaves the AL East favorites with a rotation of newly signed ace Gerrit Cole, Masahiro Tanaka, J.A. Happ and two openings. The usual recovery time for Tommy John surgery is a year or more.

Severino went 19-8 with a 3.39 ERA in 2018 and was given a $40 million, four-year contract.

Golf

Brooks Koepka’s only birdie on Friday happened without the help of his putter, which made all the sense in the world.

The highest-ranked player in The Honda Classic field this week simply couldn’t score, and his tournament is over. Koepka missed six putts inside of 10 feet on Friday at Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., on his way to a second consecutive round of 4-over 74, leaving him at 8 over for the week and well outside the cut line at what essentially is his home tournament.