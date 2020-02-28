Peralta signs 5-year contract

Freddy Peralta gave his mom an unforgettable Mother's Day in 2018, striking out 13 while winning his major league debut as she looked on at Coors Field.
Two years later he gained financial security for his family, finalizing a $15.5 million, five-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday.
The deal for the 23-year-old right-hander covers two years of club salary control and his three years of arbitration eligibility. There are a pair of team options that if exercised would raise the value to $30 million over seven seasons.
If he turns into a star, the Brewers will have him at far under market value. But for now, he has a contract guaranteeing nearly 30 times the $533,258 he earned last year.
"I'm happy," Peralta said. "Really, really happy. It's something that I've been working for."
His mother, Octavia, cried when he called on Wednesday to give her and his father, Pedro, news of the deal.
"She was just remembering things that happened before, a long time ago," Peralta said. "My dad, he cried too -- more than my mom. ... I was feeling like I was going to cry, too."
Peralta said the negotiations moved quickly and his agent wasn't in favor of passing up the potential to earn larger salaries in later years. Security was a driving factor.
• Yankees right-hander Luis Severino had Tommy John surgery on Thursday.
The procedure was performed by Dr. David Altchek at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York. The team said in a statement that the surgery went as planned. Also, an existing bone chip in his right elbow was removed during the procedure.
The two-time All-Star will miss all of 2020 after being sidelined for nearly all of 2019.
Severino's injury leaves the AL East favorites with a rotation of newly signed ace Gerrit Cole, Masahiro Tanaka, J.A. Happ and two openings. The usual recovery time for Tommy John surgery is a year or more.
Severino went 19-8 with a 3.39 ERA in 2018 and was given a $40 million, four-year contract.
Golf
Brooks Koepka’s only birdie on Friday happened without the help of his putter, which made all the sense in the world.
The highest-ranked player in The Honda Classic field this week simply couldn’t score, and his tournament is over. Koepka missed six putts inside of 10 feet on Friday at Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., on his way to a second consecutive round of 4-over 74, leaving him at 8 over for the week and well outside the cut line at what essentially is his home tournament.
“Struck it really well,” said Koepka, the world’s third-ranked player. “Really pleased with how I’m hitting it. Putter, I just haven’t putted well. And every time I have missed one, I’ve hit some good shots ... it’s very easy out here to turn a decent round into a little bit of a disaster.”
His lone birdie Friday was on the par-4 2nd hole, his 11th of the day, when he holed a chip from about 15 yards. The rest: one bogey, two double-bogeys and 14 pars.
And when it was over, he did not blame any issues on his left knee -- on which he had stem cell treatment last fall to relieve pain.