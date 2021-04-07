Peralta pitches 5 innings as Brewers blank Cubs 4-0

Omar Narvaez added a solo drive in the fourth. He also went deep during the Brewers' 5-3 loss to the Cubs on Monday night.

Both benches emptied when Brewers reliever Brad Boxberger hit Willson Contreras with a pitch to lead off the Cubs' half of the ninth. Contreras, who was beaned in the helmet on Monday, started yelling and walking toward the mound, but was steered to first base by teammates.

The teams milled around briefly on the side of the diamond, but quickly returned to their dugouts.

"I think (Contreras) just took exception to getting hit in the head yesterday and then up around the shoulder-elbow area," Cubs manager David Ross said. "You can't continue to try to pitch in and hit guys. You've got to be better."

With a 4-0 lead, Counsell said the Brewers weren't trying to plunk the Cubs catcher.

"I understand why Contreras was upset," Counsell said. "But it was one of those instances where the teams were not upset is the best way to say it."

Boxberger, who was just activated on Tuesday, then got Anthony Rizzo to ground into a double play. Bryant bounced to third to end the game.