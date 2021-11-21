Peng reports that she's safe

Missing Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai told Olympic officials in a video call from Beijing that she was safe and well, the International Olympic Committee said Sunday after Peng reappeared in public at a youth tournament in Beijing, according to photos released by the organizer.

The 30-minute call came amid growing global alarm over Peng after she accused a former leading Communist Party official of sexual assault. China's ruling Communist Party has tried to quell fears abroad while suppressing information in China about Peng.

Sunday's call — with IOC president Thomas Bach, athletes commission chair Emma Terho and IOC member Li Lingwei, a former vice president of the Chinese Tennis Association — appears to be Peng’s first direct contact with sports officials outside China since she disappeared from public view on Nov. 2.

Peng “thanked the IOC for its concern about her well-being,” the Switzerland-based Olympic body said in a statement.

“She explained that she is safe and well, living at her home in Beijing, but would like to have her privacy respected at this time. That is why she prefers to spend her time with friends and family right now,” the statement said.

Peng, who played for China at three Olympics from 2008 to 2016, made the sexual assault allegation on Chinese social media three weeks ago against a former member of the Communist Party’s ruling Standing Committee, Zhang Gaoli.

That post was removed within minutes and the former top-ranked doubles player went missing from public view. She did not respond publicly to calls for information to show she was safe.

Peng adds to a growing number of Chinese businesspeople, activists and ordinary people who have disappeared in recent years after criticizing party figures or in crackdowns on corruption or pro-democracy and labor rights campaigns.

Auto racing

Lewis Hamilton inched closer to the Formula One championship lead with a dominating victory Sunday in the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix in Losail, Qatar to earn back-to-back wins and chip away at Max Verstappen's points advantage.

Hamilton, who also won last week in Brazil, has trimmed 11 points from Verstappen's lead in the title race in seven days. Verstappen still holds an eight-point lead with two races remaining in one of the most dramatic F1 title fights in at least a decade.

“The last two weeks have been fantastic, just amazing," Hamilton said. “There's no time for celebration. I don't really have too much emotion. But it's been amazing to be able to get so many points in these past two races.”

The seven-time champion started from pole for Mercedes and was never challenged on the Losail International Circuit as Hamilton won his 102nd career race. It was his seventh victory of the season.

Verstappen finished second for Red Bull, around 25 seconds behind Hamilton.

Golf

British Open champion, Ryder Cup winner and now the first American to finish a season as the European Tour’s No. 1 player.

It’s been quite the year for Collin Morikawa.

The 24-year-old Californian demonstrated patience after a slow start and then world-class iron play down the stretch in making five birdies in his last seven holes to overhaul a fading Rory McIlroy and win the DP World Tour Championship with a final-round 6-under 66 on Sunday.

With the three-shot victory, Morikawa also captured the Race to Dubai title as the leading points scorer on the European Tour in the 2021 season.

• Facing high stakes against her toughest opponent, Jin Young Ko delivered a performance that was close to perfect Sunday to win the richest prize in women's golf and overtake Nelly Korda for LPGA player of the year.

Ko opened with a 25-foot birdie putt and never looked back in the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Fla. She shot 30 on the front nine and closed with the low round of the tournament at 9-under 63 for a one-shot victory over Nasa Hataoka of Japan.

So flawless was Ko that she hit the final 63 greens in regulation at Tiburon Golf Club.

“I don't know what happened out there,” said Ko, who has been coping with a left wrist injury since May that limited her practice before rounds. “This week was amazing.”

This victory brought big spoils, beyond the $1.5 million to the winner.

The 26-year-old South Korean had to win the tournament to claim the points-based LPGA player of the year, the second time in three years Ko has won the award.

Korda's big year of becoming a major champion and Olympic gold medalist ended with a thud. She couldn't keep pace at the start and was never a serious factor when Ko pulled away on the back nine. The 23-year-old American closed with a 69 and tied for fifth, six shots behind.

Basketball

The Sacramento Kings fired coach Luke Walton on Sunday after getting off to a disappointing start in his third season in charge.

Walton was informed of the decision a day after a 123-105 home loss to Utah that dropped the Kings to 6-11 on the season.

Walton had a 68-93 record in two-plus seasons as coach, failing to get Sacramento back to the playoffs for the first time since the 2005-06 season.

