Vice President Mike Pence, who was scheduled to visit Pleasant Prairie on Thursday, will be foregoing his trip to Wisconsin, a White House official stated Tuesday.
“As Vice President Pence mentioned last night, he will be leading a delegation to Turkey. We look forward to rescheduling,” the official stated to The Journal Times.
Pence was dispatched to the Middle East by President Donald Trump.
As a Turkish military offensive in Syria has led to tensions between the United States and Turkey, Pence is traveling to try to find a compromise between the two nations.
As the U.S. military has began its drawdown of troops in northeast Syria, Turkey has increased its attacks on Kurdish forces.
On Monday, Pence said the U.S. is “simply not going to tolerate Turkey’s invasion of Syria any longer.”
Pence was scheduled to speak in Pleasant Prairie at Uline, 11559 80th St., at an event hosted by America First Policies, a nonprofit group that supports Trump.
×
You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
The event titled “USMCA: A Better Deal for American Workers,” was scheduled to focus on the United States-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement.
Pence will be travelling with National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Ankara as soon as possible in an attempt to begin negotiations.
Pence said on Monday that Trump spoke directly to Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who Pence said promised not to attack the border town of Kobani, which in 2015 witnessed the Islamic State group’s first defeat in a battle by U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters.
“President Trump communicated to him very clearly that the United States of America wants Turkey to stop the invasion, implement an immediate cease-fire and to begin to negotiate with Kurdish forces in Syria to bring an end to the violence,” Pence said.
Trump announced new sanctions Monday to try to pressure Turkey. He says, “We’re asking for a ceasefire” and have “a lot in store” if Turkey doesn’t comply.
Foxconn groundbreaking
The Foxconn groundbreaking was held at the Foxconn construction site on Braun Road on Thursday.
MEGAN BURKE megan.burke@journaltimes.com
Foxconn groundbreaking
Terry Gou, left, chairman, founder and CEO of Foxconn walks with his special assistant Louis Woo before the Foxconn groundbreaking on Thursday, June 28, 2018, in Mount Pleasant.
MEGAN BURKE, Journal Times file photo
Foxconn groundbreaking
Racine Mayor Cory Mason speaks with the press before the Foxconn groundbreaking on Thursday, June 28, 2018.
MEGAN BURKE, megan.burke@journaltimes.com
Foxconn groundbreaking
Former Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson speaks with a colleague before the Foxconn groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, June 28, 2018, in Mount Pleasant.
MEGAN BURKE megan.burke@journaltimes.com
Foxconn groundbreaking
Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker and Foxconn chairman and CEO Terry Gou enter the tent where the groundbreaking was held at the Foxconn construction site on Thursday.
MEGAN BURKE megan.burke@journaltimes.com
Foxconn groundbreaking
Foxconn Chairman and CEO Terry Gou and then Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker speak before the Foxconn groundbreaking ceremony on June 28, 2018 in Mount Pleasant.
MEGAN BURKE megan.burke@journaltimes.com
Foxconn groundbreaking
Foxconn chairman and CEO Terry Gou and Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker converse before the Foxconn groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, June 28, 2018, in Mount Pleasant.
MEGAN BURKE, megan.burke@journaltimes.com
Foxconn groundbreaking
Special assistant Louis Woo paces at the Foxconn construction site before the groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday.
MEGAN BURKE megan.burke@journaltimes.com
Foxconn groundbreaking
Trump stands with (from left to right) C.P. "Tank" Murdoch, the first Wisconsin Foxconn employee, Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, Foxconn chairman Terry Gou and House Speaker Paul Ryan at the Foxconn groundbreaking ceremony in Mount Pleasant on June 28, 2018.
MEGAN BURKE, megan.burke@journaltimes.com
Foxconn Groundbreaking
President Donald Trump, along with Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, left, and Foxconn CEO Terry Gou, right, shovel dirt as they ceremonially break ground at the Foxconn construction site in Mount Pleasant on June 28.
MEGAN BURKE, Journal Times file photo
Foxconn groundbreaking
President Donald Trump and Foxconn CEO Terry Gou shake hands after the groundbreaking ceremony at the Foxconn construction site in Mount Pleasant on June 28, 2018. Then Wisconsin governor Scott Walker, left, and the House Speaker Paul Ryan (not pictured) also participated in the groundbreaking. Foxconn officials on Friday assured the president that they remain committed to their research and development campus planned for Mount Pleasant.
MEGAN BURKE
megan.burke@journaltimes.com
Foxconn groundbreaking
President Trump shakes hands with Gov. Scott Walker during the Foxconn groundbreaking ceremony on June 28 in Mount Pleasant. At right is Foxconn CEO Terry Gou.
MEGAN BURKE megan.burke@journaltimes.com
Foxconn groundbreaking
President Trump speaks with Foxconn chairman and CEO, Terry Gou and a colleague after the groundbreaking event on June 28, 2018.
MEGAN BURKE megan.burke@journaltimes.com
Foxconn groundbreaking
President Trump waves as he stands with Foxconn Chairman and CEO Terry Gou, right, and a colleague after a groundbreaking event on June 28 in Mount Pleasant.
MEGAN BURKE, JOURNAL TIMES FILE PHOTO
Foxconn groundbreaking
President Trump walks behind the curtain as he exits the Foxconn construction site. Foxconn chairman and CEO, Terry Gou behind him, waves as he and a colleague follow the president after the groundbreaking event on Thursday.
MEGAN BURKE megan.burke@journaltimes.com
Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.
Sign up now for our News Alerts email!
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(22) comments
VP Mike Pence is doing a great job! And considering the latest 2020 predictions the 2020 election will be won by the Trump Pence team with 351 Electoral votes to the loser Dems 187. Think term used was Historic Democrat Defeat.
Dimwit don has betrayed our allies in the fight against ISIS, has single handily reconstituted IS and did irreparable damage our our country's standing. Why is he continuing to do Putin's bidding...the only man he hasn't betrayed. Impeach.
granny grits....."betrayed our allies" Name the "allies" please.
"Why is he continuing to do Putin's bidding...the only man he hasn't betrayed." That is an outright lie gutless gritty granny and you know it. But when it comes to lying and passing off hyper-partisan opinion as fact, that's the only thing an extreme leftwing dimwit party hack like you has isn't it no gut grits.
Sorry we missed you, VP Pence! You are a man of principle, respect and Christian values. Thank you for being our VP!
Hanging our allies out to dry resulting in the deaths of innocent people doesn't sound like something Jesus would do. Christian values? Really?
@greatplace...."Hanging our allies out to dry"....Who are these "allies" you speak of?
So when did you find religion all of a sudden mud puddle, or should be call you the reverend Elmer Gantry?
Now magas are left defending another of Mr. Trump’s blunders where they have to support the abandonment of an ally in the battle against vile terrorists and then pretend not to care about the displacement of 100,000 + women and children from their homes. This will not end well! No one will miss Mr. Pence...
Well heck, why not bring those poor souls to the Great Place On The Great Lake! Show the world how Racine does things. LMAO BTW---keep in mind the EU been paying out $Billions to stop those "poor souls" from entering Europe. Nobody cares---but if your so concerned get a Visa and head on over.
Madam, your comment is unintelligible.
Sorry, my bad. I forget that most of you have ties to the teachers union and are most probably hampered by the educational shortcomings of RUSD....So let me help with this........"Yo Well heck, why not bring those poor souls ta da Great Place On da Great Lake! Show da world how Racine do things?"
Hey lousyplacenexttoamudpuddle: Did you and usay get the same smear Pence memo from your bosses at dimwit party headquarters? It sure sounds like it. And your "No one will miss Mr. Pence..." line is based on fact or your merely your unqualified opinion? More like the latter lousyplacenexttoamudpuddle and you know what is said of opinions don't you.
I was wondering when the second clueless dimwit party hack was going to chime in on this.
Now there's an original statement that we have never seen before spoken by lousyplacenexttoamudpuddle:....said no one ever. Common mudpuddle; if you're going to slam someone at least you could have the common courtesy to come up with your own original material rather than plagiarizing someone else. But that would require thinking and that in itself may be asking to much of a bottom feeding dimwit party troll.
All those Kurds who helped us fight ISIS that Trump just hung out to dry. Their blood is on Trump's hands. Pence going over to tell Turkey to play nice as Putin jumps right into Northern Syria and our former allies get wiped out. ISIS fighters go free from the jails in norther Syria. Trump is so simple minded, whichever way the wind blows his hair is how he thinks that second. Will he tell the Kurds it was just a joke? Commander in Chief? What a joke.
"ISIS fighters go free from the jails in norther Syria." Oh yeah, no more 3 hots and a cot and now it's turned loose amidst two or three groups that absolutely could care less about the Geneva Convention or bleeding heart liberals. Bye-Bye ISIS!
Speaking of "so simple minded" and "....What a joke." usay.....
Do you have indisputable first hand knowledge that Vice President Pence is in fact ".... Pence going over to tell Turkey to play nice as Putin jumps right into Northern Syria"? Of course you don't usay and your are just spreading another one of your unfounded, unsupported partisan lies again to impress your bosses at dimwit party headquarters. If Vice President Pence was going over there to assure Turkey that we would be sending more troops to help them, I am willing to bet a prime rib dinner that your post this morning would be something along the lines of "Trump is getting us into a conflict we have no business getting involved with." Really usay, Bahgdad Bob had more credibility in his left pinky than you have period.
A turkey goes to Turkey. YCMTSU
In your case benard, you can because you just did. And making things up is called lying bernard. But here's one for you bernard: PENCE IN 2024!
Just off the presses: Pence will be checking to see if the 2 Trump Towers in Turkey are still making money for this POS POTUS on taxpayers dime!
I was wondering when the first clueless dimwit party hack was going to chime in on this. But you know itsnotwalkersfault, your whole post is an outright lie and you know it. Just like a low level minion of the dimwit party to be flinging the bullsugar out of the honey wagon.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.