PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Vice President Mike Pence is set to visit Pleasant Prairie today. 

Pence is scheduled to speak in Pleasant Prairie at Uline, 11559 80th St., at an event hosted by America First Policies, a nonprofit group that supports Trump.

The event titled “USMCA: A Better Deal for American Workers,” is set to focus on the United States-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement.

Originally, Pence was scheduled to speak at Uline in Pleasant Prairie on Oct. 17, but postponed the event because he was tapped to lead a delegation to Turkey. 

Pence was also scheduled today to visit shipbuilder Marinette Marine to tour an LCS under construction for the U.S. Navy and speak to workers about jobs and trade, according to WBAY. 

However, that was canceled because the vice president is scheduled this morning to be with the president for an address at 10 a.m. eastern time. about success at the Turkey/Syrian border. 

He is still scheduled to visit Uline in Pleasant Prairie this afternoon. 

