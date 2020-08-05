PEEPS showcased in RAM exhibit

RACINE — An untraditional exhibition showcasing fluffy, sugarcoated marshmallow PEEPS will begin its 11th year at the Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St.
Open Aug. 13-29, the 11th annual "International PEEPS Art Exhibition: Not Just for Easter Anymore" will feature entries that demonstrate the talent of artists from across the country.
In response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, RAM temporarily closed its doors back in March. For this reason, the popular PEEPS exhibition was postponed for months beyond its usual Easter holiday opening. Families and professional artists continued to make art inspired by the spring marshmallow treat during quarantine, despite the delay. This month, RAM debuts the results of their creative efforts.
Inspired by pop culture, animals, sports and famous artists, many of the PEEPS art entries are by local artists, families and organizations. However, several pieces arrive every year from out-of-state. Over the past 11 years, PEEPS pieces have been sent into RAM from as far away as Arizona, California, North Carolina and New York.
Over the years, many entrants have been become experts in marshmallow candy as a material, using methods like carving, painting, hole punching, gluing and melting to manipulate PEEPS into incredible shapes. While the seasonal candies are still the most common material, the 11th anniversary show also includes pieces made in a variety of other media. For the most part, anything goes, as long as it represents PEEPS, is family friendly and adheres to the exhibition's size requirements.
To promote social distancing during the run of this exhibition — and until the current health situation is under control — RAM is limiting the number of museum guests to 50 people at any one time, and staff and visitors are required to wear a face mask at all times. In addition, the 102 works in the PEEPS exhibit will be on display throughout multiple galleries in the museum rather than congregated in a single gallery.
RAM is open from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Admission is $7 for adults, and $6 for seniors 62 and older and youth 12 and older. There is no charge for ages 11 and younger with paid adult admission (maximum three). For more information, go to ramart.org.
