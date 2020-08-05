PEEPS showcased in RAM exhibit

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACINE — An untraditional exhibition showcasing fluffy, sugarcoated marshmallow PEEPS will begin its 11th year at the Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St.

Open Aug. 13-29, the 11th annual "International PEEPS Art Exhibition: Not Just for Easter Anymore" will feature entries that demonstrate the talent of artists from across the country.

In response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, RAM temporarily closed its doors back in March. For this reason, the popular PEEPS exhibition was postponed for months beyond its usual Easter holiday opening. Families and professional artists continued to make art inspired by the spring marshmallow treat during quarantine, despite the delay. This month, RAM debuts the results of their creative efforts.

Inspired by pop culture, animals, sports and famous artists, many of the PEEPS art entries are by local artists, families and organizations. However, several pieces arrive every year from out-of-state. Over the past 11 years, PEEPS pieces have been sent into RAM from as far away as Arizona, California, North Carolina and New York.