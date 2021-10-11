Pederson 3-run HR, Braves blank Brewers for 2-1 NLDS lead

ATLANTA — Joc Pederson credits his postseason success to “not making any moment bigger than it needs to be.”

With another jolt, Pederson put the Atlanta Braves on the verge of advancing in the playoffs.

Pederson kept enhancing his “Joctober” nickname with a three-run, pinch-hit homer and the Braves shut down Milwaukee once again, beating the Brewers 3-0 on Monday to take a 2-1 edge in the NL Division Series.

“It was pretty special,” Pederson said of the fifth-inning drive. “To come up big in a moment like that was pretty cool.”

In a matchup dominated by pitching, Ian Anderson and the Braves bullpen combined on a five-hitter and won by a 3-0 score for the second straight game.

Boosted by shortstop Dansby Swanson’s athletic defense, Atlanta can try to reach its second straight NL Championship Series when it hosts Game 4 on Tuesday.

Pederson’s homer was his second of the series, both as a pinch-hitter against Adrian Houser. Pederson singled as a pinch-hitter in his only other at-bat in this series, and has driven in four of Atlanta’s seven runs.