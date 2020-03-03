Peace deal leaves Afghans to determine post-war landscape

“Otherwise, no men will fight with or for us ... because they are not aware what we are facing, and maybe for some of them it is not important what will happen to women,” she said.

Afghanistan is a conservative and “male-dominated, and men always think women are second-class citizens,” Ayubi said, adding it will take years to change.

Ayubi has good reason to fear the Taliban. When they ruled, she was twice beaten for being improperly covered, even as she walked hidden behind the all encompassing burqa. Her sisters — one a doctor and the other a judge — were forced to stay home.

Still, she welcomed the chance to bring to an end 40 years of war and said she was confident the Taliban of today were not the Taliban of 2001.

“The Taliban know that this is another time. This is not the Afghanistan of 20 years back,” she said.

Today, the country has a thriving social media scene and several media outlets and a data-savvy younger generation that cannot be easily silenced. The Taliban too have a younger generation, who will not be denied their music and their videos, which were banned during their rule.

Still, getting Afghans to agree won’t be easy.