Pay cuts for highest-paid employees, work-share program sought to save Wisco

Alvarez makes $1.55 million annually. Chryst is the highest-paid UW athletics employee with a $4.25 million total salary including base pay and an additional compensation agreement. Gard was due to make $2.45 million in the 2019-20 school year.

The employees who are taking the 15% pay cut won't have a reduction in hours like those who are part of the Work-Share program.

UW officials didn't immediately release a full list of the 25 employees who were being asked to take the 15% reduction. All have orally agreed but need to have their acceptance formalized in their contracts.

In addition to Chryst and Gard, most of their assistant coaches are among the group of 25. Alvarez and deputy athletic director Chris McIntosh are the only administrators included.

According to UW's financial statement reported to the NCAA, six Badgers head coaches earned more than $400,000 in salary, benefits and bonuses in the 2018-19 school year. In addition to Chryst and Gard, they are: Jonathan Tsipis, women's basketball; Tony Granato, men's hockey; Mark Johnson, women's hockey; and Kelly Sheffield, volleyball.