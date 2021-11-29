Pauline M Rider, 1500 block of Thurston Avenue, Racine, contributing to the delinquency of a child, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
A man's body was found in the area of Main Street and State Street in Racine on Thanksgiving morning, police said.
Padilla’s sister said she didn't go to the hospital after her brother was shot. She stayed home hoping her brother would pull into the driveway. She texted him and called him. “I waited hours,” she said. “Jose never did come back”
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly had thousands of videos containing child pornography in his possession.
An infant dead. No answers from father convicted in the killing of his baby son. And a life saved. Brittney Struebing, the mother of baby A.H., shares her story.
Justin C. Hernandez was sentenced to six years on prison on Monday in Racine County Circuit Court for his part in the burring of the Thelma Orr COP House on Villa Street in 2020.
Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling and Supervisor Nick Demske have publicly sparred before, although neither had outright called for the other to be removed from their respective elected office until Wednesday.
"He would be wise to remember that being found not guilty by a jury is not the same thing as being innocent," prosecutor Thomas Binger said.
It may be cold outside, but swimming may soon be on the schedule.
A Racine man allegedly assaulted a woman and tried to poison her fish with hot sauce.
"Everybody knew 'Miss Nunn.' She would feed you, she would watch your kids, she knew everything that was done in the neighborhood." Her legacy is one the Nunns are upholding through PJ's Supper Club, a new restaurant in Uptown Racine.
