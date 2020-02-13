Paul Sullivan: The Manfred Playoff Plan is ridiculous. But that won't stop MLB from implementing it.

In the Manfred plan, the one-game playoff — thankfully — would become obsolete.

The teams with the best record in each league would get a bye, and the remaining 12 teams — six in each league — would compete in three-game wild-card-round series to advance to division series.

Now comes the head-scratching part. The division winner with the second-best record in each league would choose its opponent from among the three lowest-seeded wild-card teams, then the division winner with the third-best record would pick its opponent from among the remaining two lowest-seeded wild cards. The remaining two wild-card teams would face each other. The higher seeds in each series would play all their wild-card-round games at home.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Naturally, it all would be treated like a reality show, televised on the final night of the regular season in the fashion of the NCAA Tournament selection show.

Picture what it would be like: "We'll get to Theo Epstein's pick for the Cubs' first-round opponent. But first, let's hear some thoughts from Brian Kenny and the "Mad Dog" about whether they should avoid facing the Reds' vaunted starters and choose between the Mets or Braves."