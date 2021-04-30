Paul Ryan: Trump debate will fade as new candidates emerge

"If you're building an enduring political movement ... it's got to seek to include everybody, with better principles and better ideas and better solutions," said Ryan, who sits on the library board and points to Reagan as a political lodestar.

Ryan will deliver the inaugural speech May 27 for the library's "Time for Choosing" forum, which takes its name from Reagan's 1964 address in support of Barry Goldwater's presidential campaign. Other speakers will follow on future dates.

Inevitably, Trump will be in the background. The former president has teased that he might attempt a 2024 comeback, and the party is broadly split between his loyalists who continue to promote his baseless claims of election fraud and those who believe he damaged the party and drove off voters, particularly in suburban battlegrounds where congressional control often is decided.

The former speaker pointed out that Republicans gained seats in the House in 2020, even as Trump faltered. Ryan, who left Congress in January 2019 and now is a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, had a tense, conflicted relationship with Trump. The former president, in turn, was critical of Ryan during his time leading the House.

Ryan sounded dubious when asked if he could become a 2024 candidate. "I'm really content where I am," he said.