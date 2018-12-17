Patty Denise Golembiewski 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save NO PHOTO AVAILABLE Patty Denise Golembiewski, 42, 26000 block of Nordic Ridge Drive, Wind Lake, disorderly conduct. Subscribe to Breaking News Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Photography Available Photo Patty Denise Golembiewski Block Disorderly Conduct Wind Lake Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Man arrested at Riverside Inn one hour after being released from jail Boy, 15, shot in hip on south side of Racine Driver involved in Pleasant Prairie crash had been shot in head, survives Drugs, $16K found in suspected ‘large scale’ cocaine seller's home Fisherman rescued after ice breaks APpromotionspotlight Vote to select the winners in our 2017 Destinations Photo Contest! The entry period is closed, and the Destinations Photo Contest is again host to thousands of your amazing vacation photos. promotion Racine County Bride Tell us what you think Should undocumented immigrants be able to get driver's licenses? You voted: Yes No Uncertain Vote View Results Back
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.