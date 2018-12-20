Patriots receiver Josh Gordon was suspended indefinitely Thursday by the NFL for violating an agreement that allowed him to play after multiple drug suspensions, casting doubt on whether the talented but troubled playmaker would ever play in the league again.
League officials said Thursday that Gordon was returned to the reserve/commissioner suspended list indefinitely for breaking the terms of his reinstatement under the NFL substance abuse policy.
The news came several hours after Gordon said he was stepping away from football to focus on his mental health.
Gordon said on Twitter his decision was spurred by his own feelings that he could have a better grasp on things mentally. He thanked the Patriots for their support and vowed to work his way back.
“We support Josh Gordon in his continued efforts to focus on his health. His attempt to do so is a private and personal matter, which we intend to respect,” Patriots team officials said.
Gordon has been suspended several times by the NFL for violations of its drug policies since being drafted by the Browns in 2012, and missed the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons.
RAMS: Running back Todd Gurley expects to play against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in spite of a knee injury.
If the game was earlier, however, Gurley wasn’t quite as certain about his status.
“I haven’t tried to run so, yeah, that’s a tough question,” Gurley said Thursday night.
Gurley did not practice Thursday as he deals with inflammation in his knee that flared up in the 30-23 loss to Philadelphia on Sunday night. Gurley, who leads the NFL with 21 combined rushing and receiving touchdowns, does not expect to practice before the Rams travel to Arizona.
However, Gurley was adamant he would play provided he gets medical clearance to do so.
BROWNS: Offensive line coach Bob Wylie broke his ankle during practice Thursday and underwent surgery.
A team spokesman said Wylie got hurt during Thursday’s workout as the Browns prepared to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. There were no immediate details on how the popular Wylie, who is in his second season with Cleveland, was injured.
Wylie is resting at University Hospitals and will likely miss the home finale.
PANTHERS: While Eric Reid is “not surprised” he’s been drug tested by the NFL six times in the past 11 weeks, his Panthers teammates and coaches are growing increasingly annoyed at the frequency of the league’s “random” drug testing policy.
Coach Ron Rivera quipped Thursday at his news conference that “if my name came up that many times I would buy a lottery ticket.”
Carolina wide receiver Torrey Smith added, “it’s very excessive.”
“I don’t think there’s any secret about it that something is wrong with that,” said Smith, who noted that he has been tested “two or three times” this season in 15 weeks.
Several veteran players say that is about the average for an entire season; Reid said that was his average before returning to the NFL.
Reid said he has taken seven drug tests in all (one was mandatory) since signing with Carolina on Sept. 27, fined three times for illegal hits totaling nearly $50,000 and ejected once.
