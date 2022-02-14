Patrick Windows, LLC: Quality products, service with a personal touch

SOMERS — While he didn't originally see himself going into the window business, Steve Distad of Patrick Windows, LLC now couldn't imagine doing anything else.

"It just became something I love," Distad said. "It's just satisfying, to do something and to do it that well. I get to offer a high quality window at a lower price."

Distad initially joined the Somers business as partner before taking over in 2010. With just a small, trusted crew of five, Distad is on every job site personally, ensuring everything goes smoothly.

While he might end up leaving to get needed materials or taking care of something else that can crop up while attending to someone's windows, trim, or doors, he said he always starts and ends his day on the job site. But, Distad knows his crew is more than capable in his absence.

"They are a good crew, I was lucky to get them," Distad said. "Customers have been extremely happy with them."

Some customers have been so happy, in fact, that they have persuaded Distad to to bring Patrick Windows, LLC out of its usual service areas of Racine and Kenosha Counties to work on their new homes in neighboring counties. Distad also noted that a lot of the new business that comes his way is actually from former customers' referrals, something he attributes to not only the service his small company provides, but also the product.

While some larger competitors may offer a larger variety of products to choose from, Distad is very particular about what he'll put in his customers' homes. Patrick Windows, LLC mainly deals with Sunrise windows, which are produced in Temperance, Michigan.

"It's just a quality, quality window," Distad said. "They have one of the lowest air infiltration rates in the business and they have a narrower, rounded frame that gives a more natural look, not a boxy extrusion."

The windows, which have a performance rating that is "off the charts," also come with a lifetime warranty. This warranty, Distad said, is not like others: it's truly a lifetime warranty, no prorating or limitations. If the house is sold, the next owner's will also benefit from the warranty.

Patrick Windows, LLC offers free, no pressure estimates and Distad is happy to answer any questions, even if someone decides to go elsewhere.

"Even if they don't go with me, at least I can give them some information they should probably be armed with if they're going to move on with a project," Distad said.

Those interested in a "hassle-free" estimate can call Patrick Windows, LLC at 262-859-0392.

