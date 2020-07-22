Patrick W Scruggs
Patrick (aka Shannon Salerno) W Scruggs, 5800 block of Douglas Avenue, Caledonia, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

