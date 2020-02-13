Patrick R Rogers
0 comments

Patrick R Rogers

  • 0
Patrick Rogers.jpg

Patrick R Rogers, 1700 block of Chatum Street, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments). 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News