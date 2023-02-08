Patrick Oneil Eddie, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, resist officer (failure to stop vehicle).
Patrick Oneil Eddie
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wisconsin Vision Associates Inc., a Racine County distributor of contact lenses and other medical goods, is investing nearly $3 million in an …
RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of striking a child in the face with a table during a domestic incident.
WIND LAKE — A Wind Lake man has been accused of sexually assaulting a minor over the course of two years.
The Berezowitz tradition of excellence continues at Burlington High School.
RACINE — Hovde Properties of Madison is prepared to move forward on the project that will transform what was brownfields on the city’s lakefro…