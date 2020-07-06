Patrick Mahomes has signed a 10-year deal, report says. It's the richest in NFL history

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs have their guy for the long haul.

Superstar quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes has agreed to terms on a 10-year extension that will keep him in Kansas City through the 2031 season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday afternoon.

Schefter later reported the deal is worth more than $400 million.

The Chiefs, who started the day with $6.2 million in available cap space, apparently got creative with Mahomes’ deal. Citing sources, Schefter reports the extension will be tied to a percentage of the salary cap every season, which means Mahomes can earn more each year as the cap increases.

Since joining the Chiefs in 2017 as a first-round pick, Mahomes, who turns 25 on Sept. 17, has certainly earned a lucrative contract. The Chiefs said throughout the offseason that taking care of him was a priority. Just days after the 2020 NFL Draft, they used a fifth-year contract option on Mahomes’ rookie deal to buy themselves time to get a new agreement done.