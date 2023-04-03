Patrick Hernandez, 1900 block of Arthur Avenue, Racine, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker.
Patrick Hernandez
MOUNT PLEASANT — Microsoft is looking to enter an agreement to purchase 315 acres of land in Mount Pleasant for $50 million.
The City of Racine is hosting a free drop-off disposal event April 8 at 1800 S. Memorial Drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For 35 years now, Ken Kaiser and his son, Dan, have enjoyed boating along Lake Michigan in Downtown Racine. Now, they are finally taking the c…
Two police officers from Racine County are pleading not guilty in an alleged drunken snowmobiling incident in northern Wisconsin.
Racine police report two men wounded in a shooting incident near 17th Street and Taylor Avenue.