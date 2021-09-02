 Skip to main content
Patrick A Mays
Patrick A Mays, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), telephone harassment (domestic abuse assessments), burglary of a building or dwelling, criminal trespass (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor theft.

