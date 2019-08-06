District Attorney Patricia Hanson

Hanson
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

“I grew up in the Lincoln School area, and I can tell you today that if were to go down the block I could tell you who lived in every house. We’ve lost a little bit of that … I’m going to tell you, there’s no way that we in law enforcement can do this job alone. We need each and every one of you, and each and every one of the neighbors, to watch out for each others’ kids, to watch out for each others’ property, to make sure we cooperate when law enforcement does show up in those unfortunate times when something tragic happens in the neighborhood.”

0
0
0
0
0

Reporter

Before the JT hired him, Adam went to St. Cat's before going to Drake University. He covers homelessness and Caledonia, helps lead social media efforts, believes in the Oxford comma, and loves digital subscribers: journaltimes.com/subscribenow

Load comments