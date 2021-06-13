Pato O'Ward charges to win, dedicates it to injured teammate

Wheel to wheel they battled and the cars even touched. "I think it makes it more exciting whenever there's a little rubbin'," O'Ward said with a smile.

He completed the pass and drove away to beat Newgarden by 6.7595 seconds, confident he never crossed the line between clean racing and aggressively chasing a win and the IndyCar championship.

"In my head, the two guys that I'm fighting the championship with are in front of me, and I was not going to be pleased if we ended behind them," O'Ward said. "So if I had the chance I was going to strike. I just had to make sure every strike wasn't like, 'Oh, am I going to get it?' It had to be 'Boom, definite.' Once you're on the inside, it's yours. I felt like I did it very clean."

O'Ward, who earned his first career victory last month, took a one point lead over Palou in the championship standings. He has now won on an oval and a street course, and he finished third Saturday for two podiums at Detroit.

O'Ward had been promised by Zak Brown, the CEO of McLaren Racing, a Formula One test for his first IndyCar victory. Asked what he gets for two wins, O'Ward nervously looked toward Arrow McLaren SP president Taylor Kiel.

"I know what a championship will get me," he said. "Maybe I share whenever I win the championship."