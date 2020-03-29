Pat Leonard: Will the NFL season actually start on time?

It's a fair question to ask. In fact, it's only logical to ask it at this point:

Is the 2020 NFL season in jeopardy of being delayed or, let's be honest, cancelled?

The answer is that the league is not there yet, not even close. They are planning for a season that starts on time, and to get there, they are neck deep in making dramatic changes to teams' offseason operations to prepare remotely the best they can during this coronavirus pandemic.

However, consider this timeline logically: experts are outlining a best-case scenario of a 12-18-month timeline for a vaccine to control the COVID-19 spread.

One NFL executive already conceded to the league website on Friday that he expects teams won't be able to gather together in person until late July for training camp at the earliest.

And for the NFL to play even one game, it needs to be able to safely welcome around 61,500-80,000 fans into a stadium. It must be able to guarantee all staff and players can travel, collaborate, and come into close contact without contracting and spreading this deadly virus.

How could the NFL possibly guarantee that type of safety by Labor Day?