Pat Leonard: NFL intends to release schedule and play 2020 season, but the question remains: How?

It could be necessary. But such a measure, like any change in the schedule, would require the sign-off of the NFL Players’ Association. And no decision here would be simple for the players.

Many players would not want to be separated from their families for an extended period of time, if that were asked of them. They’d also be putting their own health at risk by playing in the first place. And some legal experts are skeptical whether the new collective bargaining agreement gives them recourse in the event they contract the virus and they believe a club is liable.

Still, on the other hand, if the league doesn’t play the 2020 season, there is a lot of money at stake for everyone to lose, the players and their families included. And so, hypothetically, if quarantined training camps became the NFL’s answer to prioritizing players’ health and employment, it would seem a reasonable sacrifice to make.

Of course, all 50 states can handle this situation independently and have their own laws and varying degrees of leniency. So that could impact what is required of which teams, although the NFL has tried to keep its organizations operating on a level playing field in the offseason.