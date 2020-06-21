Partying fans, Confederate flags scarce during a rainy day

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

TALLADEGA, Ala. — It was hardly an ordinary race day at Talladega Superspeedway, even before the lousy weather.

The normal hordes of partying fans were nowhere to be seen. The Confederate flags were harder to find, too — except for a plane circling above the track with the message "Defund NASCAR" trailing behind the flag.

It was a double-whammy of change for Sunday's Cup series race. Only 5,000 fans were allowed in because of the coronavirus pandemic, with up to 44 RVs — and the Confederate flags that once flew openly around the infield and stands are now banned. NASCAR hasn't disclosed how it will handle fans flying flags.

The start was delayed by heavy rain and lightning.

"It's weird. It's eerie," said David Radvansky, 32, from suburban Atlanta, who brought his wife and boys, 3 and 6.

"We were driving up and not seeing ... We usually camp over here. There's nobody here and you can't bring a beer cooler in. It's going to be a little bit different."

Fans had to go through screening and wear masks to get in for the race, though a few were walking around inside without theirs on. But lines seemed to flow quickly and the sun was shining until about an hour before the race, when rain and lightning started.