Parrish I. Watts, 5200 block of 52nd Street, Kenosha, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, obstructing an officer.
CALEDONIA — A 6-year-old girl died at Jellystone Park’s Bear Paw Beach Saturday afternoon.
Five people were shot at around 2:30 a.m. Friday in the area of the 1900 block of Prospect Street, the Racine Police Department reported.
There was a large police presence on Main Street in Downtown Racine early Sunday.
She lost her daycare four years ago because of felony conviction from 2005. Now, she may get it back
Tanisha Garrett of Racine received a pardon from Gov. Tony Evers earlier this month, wiping the longstanding effects of her nonviolent 2005 felony conviction. Read her story here...
A 20-year-old allegedly drove around 100 mph in the Regency Mall parking lot and fled police for more than a mile.
Tory Miller, a Racine native who is now one of Wisconsin's best-known chefs, sounded off Saturday about a disturbing trend he's seeing. "The entire world is still short staffed, and you yelling about your table not being ready the moment you arrive is not making that any different."
A Racine Correctional Institution supervisor was arrested for allegedly having sex with an inmate dozens of times in her office.
The skydiver was reported to be a professional "conducting test runs for the national championship competition" scheduled for this upcoming week when he died.
Authorities have identified the man who was killed breaking into a North Side apartment early Friday morning.
UPDATE/WATCH NOW: Identities of Mount Pleasant residents killed in separate incidents Tuesday and Wednesday released
A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash that occurred in the 15800 of Highway K in the Town of Paris Wednesday afternoon.