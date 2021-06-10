 Skip to main content
Parnell L McCray
Parnell L McCray

Parnell McCray

Parnell L McCray, 2000 block of Saint Clair Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), manufacture/deliver THC (between 200-1,000 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), maintaining a drug trafficking place (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age).

