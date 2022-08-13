Parkview Senior-Living Community in Caledonia to gift tickets, transportation to Irish Fest Saturday

The 42nd Annual Milwaukee Irish Fest is scheduled for Thursday 2022 at 5:15 p.m. through the night of Sunday, Aug. 21. The festival, organized by over 4,000 volunteers, has a mission “to promote and celebrate the many aspects of Irish culture and to instill an appreciation of Irish heritage in future generations.”

The Parkview Senior-Living Community in Caledonia has supported and contributed to Irish Fest for many years. Visit parkview-community.com for more information. The Parkview is continuing its larger role by sponsoring Irish Fest’s South Main Stage which showcases traditional Celtic music and dance.

Irish Fest offers four main stages and nine secondary stages with music and dance. In addition, Irish Fest features sports, genealogy, food, poetry, culture, and other activities, offering a true taste of Ireland and the other Celtic nations.

The Parkview Senior-Living Community is pleased to provide complimentary one-day Irish Fest tickets to Racine-area seniors on a first-come, first-served basis; limit two tickets per household.

Additionally, the Parkview will offer free transportation for Racine-area seniors to and from Irish Fest on Saturday.

Parkview’s wheelchair-accessible van is utilized by its residents for shopping trips and community events, and the Parkview is pleased to share this amenity with Racine-area seniors. The free transportation service is being gifted to the many Racine-area seniors to make it easy for seniors to attend this exciting international festival.

For more information about the Parkview Senior-Living Community, to arrange your complimentary Irish Fest tickets, and/or to reserve your space on the Parkview van, call the Parkview Senior-Living Community office at 262-752-1000.