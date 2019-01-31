The UW-Parkside women's basketball team got some sweet payback Thursday night.
The Rangers led Northern Michigan most of the way, held off a final rally and upset the Wildcats 72-64 in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game in the DeSimone Gymnasium at Somers.
Parkside (8-10, 6-6 GLIAC), which lost to the Wildcats 72-39 on Dec. 8 at Marquette, Mich., led 32-21 at halftime after a 14-6 second quarter spurt, then extended the lead to 46-33 after three quarters. Northern Michigan (14-5, 9-2) scored almost as many points in the fourth quarter as it did in the first three combined, but came up short as the Rangers scored 26.
Parkside, which scored 19 points off turnovers, shot 23 of 48 from the field (47.9 percent) and Carolina Rahkonen had the hot hand. She went 7 of 8 from the field, making her only 3-point attempt, and scored a team-high 19 points. Ali Bettencourt had 16 points and Blair Arthur contributed 14.
Northern Michigan was led by Darby Youngstrom with 21 points.
Top 10 women
NO. 3 LOUISVILLE 78, NO. 2 UCONN 69: Asia Durr scored 14 of her 24 points in the second quarter, Dana Evans added 20 points and No. 3 Louisville held No. 2 UConn to 38 percent shooting at Louisville.
After starting 0 for 4 from the field in the first quarter, Durr made three consecutive 3s to open the second and put the Cardinals (20-1) up 32-24.
Evans scored 12 points in the second half, hitting a 3-pointer with 1:55 remaining for a 70-59 lead, to help Louisville end a 17-game losing streak in the series.
Jazmine Jones and Sam Fuehring followed with two free throws each for a 13-point lead and the Cardinals added four more from the line in the final 1:30 to seal their first series victory against UConn (18-2) since the inaugural meeting in the 1993 NCAA Tournament.
Napheesa Collier had 20 points, and Crystal Dangerfield added 19 for the Huskies. They had won their previous seven since losing at Baylor.
NO. 5 NOTRE DAME 101, CLEMSON 63: Arike Ogunbowale had 23 points and Notre Dame bounced back from its second loss of the season to rout Clemson at Clemson, S.C..
The Fighting Irish (20-2, 7-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) reached 20 victories for the 13th straight season. Marina Mabrey added 22 points, Jessica Shepard had 16, Brianna Turner 15.
Aliyah Collier led Clemson (14-7, 5-3) with 22 points.
NO. 6 MISSISSIPPI STATE 68, LSU 35: Andra Espinoza-Hunter scored 16 points, Teaira McCowan had 13 points and 20 rebounds and Mississippi State scored the first 21 points of the game to rout LSU at Baton Rouge, La.
Mississippi State set a school record for fewest points allowed in a Southeastern Conference game.
Jordan Danberry added 12 points for the Bulldogs (20-1, 8-0). They have won 10 straight this season and 24 straight conference games. Mercedes Brooks had 11 points for LSU (12-8, 3-5).
NO. 7 NORTH CAROLINA STATE 59, WAKE FOREST 50: Kiara Leslie scored 23 points and North Carolina State remained unbeaten with the victory over Wake Forest at Winston-Salem, N.C.
Leslie scored 17 points in the second half for the Wolfpack (21-0, 8-0 Atlantic Coast Conference).
Ivana Raca scored 17 points for Wake Forest (10-11, 1-7).
Local men
UW-PARKSIDE 71, NORTHERN MICHIGAN 65, OT: The Rangers scored the last five points in regulation, then never trailed in overtime for a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference victory in the DeSimone Gymnasium at Somers.
Parkside (10-8, 8-4 GLIAC) led 41-34 with 11:50 left, but the Wildcats (11-8, 6-6) rallied and the game went back and forth from there.
Northern Michigan took a 56-51 lead with 2:11 left, but Parkside scored the final five points in regulation, on a 3-point basket by Adam Bonk with 1:59 left in regulation and a basket by Chavares Flanigan with 1:13 to go. Both teams had their chances in the final minute.
In overtime, the Rangers scored the first six points for a 62-56 lead. Brandon Hau's jumper in the paint were the only points for Parkside in overtime that didn’t come on free throws.
Rangers coach Luke Reigel was impressed with his team’s defense.
“It was probably our best defensive effort of the year,” Reigel said. “We really made their top two scorers work. (Naba) Eckles (18 points) and (Isaiah) Johnson (21 points) had to work for everything they got tonight. We did our best job of the year on the boards for sure.”
The Rangers, who avenged a 77-67 loss to the Wildcats at Marquette, Mich., on Dec. 8, were balanced on offense, with Joey St. Pierre scoring 13 points, Bonk and Jonathan Morrobel each scoring 11 and four others scoring at least seven. Hau had seven points and 11 rebounds.
“We had a lot of different guys step up,” Reigel said. “Our leading scorer only had 13, but Joey St. Pierre had all 13 in the second half, so we got a really nice inside presence from him. And then our guards all stepped up and made big 3s when we needed it.”
ELMHURST 87, CARTHAGE 80: The Red Men led 71-70 with 5:12 left, but the Blue Jays went ahead to stay with 4:11 left in a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin game at Elmhurst, Ill.
Carthage (7-13, 2-9 CCIW) led by 11 points midway through the first half, but the game was tied at 38-38 at halftime.
In the second half, the Red Men led 65-60 with 8:54 left, but Elmhurst (11-9, 6-5) went on a 10-0 run to take a 70-65 lead two minutes later.
Down the stretch, the Blue Jays were able to just stay ahead to the end.
Kienan Baltimore had 24 points to lead four players scoring in double figures for Carthage. Jordon Kedrowski had 18 points, Sean Johnson 16 and TJ Best 10. Johnson also had a team-high 12 rebounds.
Jeremy Ireland had 21 points for the Blue Jays, who also had four players score in double figures.
Big Ten men
NO. 17 PURDUE 99, PENN STATE 90: Carsen Edwards, the Big Ten's leading scorer, finished with 38 points, including 20 in the first half and a four-point play in overtime, to lead Purdue at State College, Pa.
Edwards went 8 of 15 from 3-point range and 12 for 24 overall.
Ryan Cline added 20 points and Trevion Williams scored 10 for the Boilermakers (15-6, 7-2 Big Ten), who led for all but 4:33 to win their sixth straight.
Lamar Stevens scored 24 points, Rasir Bolton added 18, Myles Dread scored 14 and Josh Reaves picked up 11 for the Nittany Lions (7-14, 0-10), who lost their eighth straight. Mike Watkins had 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.