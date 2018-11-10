The UW-Parkside women's basketball team lost in overtime 81-75 to Walsh in North Canton, Ohio, head coach Jen Conely’s previous school.

Graduate student Ali Bettencourt led the team offensively with a 22-point performance. Parkside finished out the opening weekend with a 1-1 record and will head to Southwest Minnesota State next weekend for a pair of nonconference games.

The Rangers held the lead for much of the first quarter, but the Cavaliers ended the half with an 11-0 run and led 21-19 at the end of one.

Walsh held the Rangers to six points in the second quarter and took a 36-25 lead into the locker room. Parkside started the second half with a 7-0 run, but the rest of the quarter was back-and-forth, ending with a score of 55-50 Walsh going into the fourth quarter.

The Rangers trailed in the fourth quarter and with 53-seconds left, Rahkoken drained a 3-pointer, sending the game into overtime. Blair Arthur missed what would have been the game-winning layup as time expired. The Cavaliers started overtime on a 7-0 run and ended with a 4-0 run.

