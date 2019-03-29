SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside and the Dignity and Respect Campaign task force are excited to present “Be. Woke. Building Bridges Toward an Inclusive and Equitable Community” with Dr. Becky Martinez on Wednesday, April 10.
There will be an open reception at 5:30 p.m. followed by a presentation and discussion from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Main Stage Theatre in the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts and Humanities. This event is free and open to the public. No registration is required and parking will be available in the Rita parking lot.
Martinez, a nationally recognized social justice educator, will lead conversations to help develop continued skills toward making the UW-Parkside community more inclusive, equitable and accessible for all students, faculty, staff and the local community.
Martinez's work centers around dismantling systems of oppression through critical dialogue and reflection intertwined with theoretical foundations. “While organizations may have a depth of diversity, there is a great deal of work to do to create equity, and it is our responsibility to do so,” she said. For more information about her work, go to https://www.infinitymartinez.com/.
