'Parkside National Print Exhibition' to open May 4

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside announces the 27th presentation of the "Parkside National Print Exhibition."

This tradition continues without size limitations in the Fine Arts Gallery of the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts and Humanities at UW-Parkside, 900 Wood Road. The exhibition takes place May 4-Oct. 2 and will include a public reception, announcement of the $500 Best in Show award and juror’s remarks at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23. One hundred prints were selected from almost 1,000 submissions for the exhibit.

Decades of art

The first show opened at UW-Parkside more than 30 years ago and for three decades the exhibition has shown some of the finest examples of original prints from artists nationwide. The exhibition is one of the longest-running competitive print exhibitions in the Midwest, founded at UW-Parkside in 1987 by printmaking professor Doug DeVinny.

DeVinny’s original mission was two-fold: To educate our students and community about the art of printmaking; and, at the same time, to forge a national community of printmakers. The framed works that now hang on the university walls — winners of earlier shows — perpetuate this educational objective and celebrate the artists who made them.