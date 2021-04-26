'Parkside National Print Exhibition' to open May 4

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside announces the 27th presentation of the "Parkside National Print Exhibition."
This tradition continues without size limitations in the Fine Arts Gallery of the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts and Humanities at UW-Parkside, 900 Wood Road. The exhibition takes place May 4-Oct. 2 and will include a public reception, announcement of the $500 Best in Show award and juror’s remarks at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23. One hundred prints were selected from almost 1,000 submissions for the exhibit.
Decades of art
The first show opened at UW-Parkside more than 30 years ago and for three decades the exhibition has shown some of the finest examples of original prints from artists nationwide. The exhibition is one of the longest-running competitive print exhibitions in the Midwest, founded at UW-Parkside in 1987 by printmaking professor Doug DeVinny.
DeVinny’s original mission was two-fold: To educate our students and community about the art of printmaking; and, at the same time, to forge a national community of printmakers. The framed works that now hang on the university walls — winners of earlier shows — perpetuate this educational objective and celebrate the artists who made them.
This exhibition features prints utilizing traditional, hand-pulled media, including hybrid works combining traditional techniques with new media forms. To be eligible for the exhibition, prints must have been created within the last two years. For more than three decades, the "Parkside National Small Print Exhibition" has shown some of the finest examples of original prints in all media — intaglio, lithograph, relief, screenprint and the list goes on — from artists nationwide.
Exhibition juror
The exhibition juror is John Hitchcock, an artist, professor of art and associate dean of arts at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has served as faculty director of The Studio Learning Community and Art Department graduate chair. Hitchcock is an award-winning artist who uses the print medium to explore relationships of community, land and culture. He has taught printmaking at UW-Madison since 2001.
Hitchcock has been the recipient of The Robert Rauschenberg Foundation Artistic Innovation and Collaboration grant, New York; Jerome Foundation Grant, Minnesota; the Creative Arts Award, Emily Mead Baldwin Award in the Creative Arts and the Kellett Mid-Career Award at the University of Wisconsin.
Viewing
The exhibition will be open to the public by appointment and virtually. Gallery hours 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Call Colin Matthes, gallery director, at 262-595-2565. A full-color catalog will accompany this exhibition. For more details, go to http://uwp.edu/PNPE.