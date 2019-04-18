SOMERS — Each summer, the University of Wisconsin-Parkside strives to provide summer youth camps that focus on engaging children with meaningful programs that foster creativity and exploration. Class sizes are kept small to ensure each camper gets personalized instruction from expert teachers and reaps the benefits of guided opportunities to apply what they have learned in a hands-on lab setting.
By attending youth camps, young scientists, explorers and programmers can immerse themselves in hands-on topics of interest, make new friends and learn skills such as coding, building apps, kayaking, Lego robotics and a cappella.
Each participant’s time is spent developing essential skills for their future that may blossom into future careers.
For more information, to register or to apply for a scholarship, visit https://www.uwp.edu/learn/continuingeducation/youthprograms.cfm
Here are the summer youth camps:
Lego Robotics
8:30 a.m.-noon June 17-21. Cost: $279. Ages: 10-14.
Explore the design process and solve puzzles including maneuvering a robot through a maze using teamwork and LEGO MINDSTORM EV3.
App Attack!
9 a.m.-noon June 24-28. Cost: $279. Ages: 8-11.
Using a specialized app and game-development tools, students explore the world of web-based (HTML5) mobile apps.
App, iO: Make Your First App! (NEW THIS YEAR)
1-4 p.m. June 24-28. Cost: $279. Ages: 11-14.
The hottest new Apps are iO apps! Explore the most popular .iO apps, design a multiplayer experience and discover the world of coding. Become the creator of the next viral web app! Students do not need to own a smartphone to take this camp.
Minecraft Designers
9 a.m.-noon July 8-12 or July 15-19. Cost: $279. Ages: 8-11.
Students learn the basics of creating 3D models using a new software to design their very own objects, create skins for characters and import them into their favorite Minecraft games.
ROBLOX Makers-Coders-Entrepreneurs!
1-4 p.m. July 8-12 or 9 a.m.-noon July 15-19. Cost: $279. Ages: 8-11.
Discover how to code in the Lua language while playing and designing worlds in. This class combines game design concepts, coding and fun.
eSports Apprentice (NEW THIS YEAR)
9 a.m.-noon July 22-26 for ages 8-11; 1-4 p.m. July 22-26 for ages 11-14. Cost: $279.
Be the next pro gamer, streamer or gamecaster. No longer just a hobby, eSports is the fastest growing career for the next generation. Students develop competitive game skills, learn how to produce commentary for live tournaments and practice online safety.
Environmental Explorers
9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. July 29-Aug. 2. Cost: $299. Ages 11-14.
UW-Parkside educators help students holistically learn about the natural world. With a mix of in- and out-of-laboratory experiences, middle school students with a passion for the outdoors investigate their surroundings.
Youth Mindfulness
9 a.m.-noon Aug. 5-9. Cost: $279. Ages: 5-10.
Mindfulness is now discussed in all facets of society. The awareness this personal practice brings to children can be life changing. Students learn better stress management skills, improved awareness and discover how to focus on their surroundings.
Summer Reading Programs
Times vary mid-July to mid-August. Ages: 4-adult.
Children double reading speed, improve comprehension and gain confidence to enjoy reading.
For more information on this year’s summer youth camps contact the Continuing Education department by calling 262-595-3340 or sending an email to continuing.ed@uwp.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.