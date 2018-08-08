Parker Burch.jpg

Parker John Burch, 5800 block of Cambridge Circle, Mount Pleasant; arson of property other than building as a party to a crime; burglary of a building or dwelling; criminal damage to property as a party to a crime; disorderly conduct.

Reporter

Adam Rogan (St. Catherine's '14, Drake University '17) has been covering homelessness, arts & culture, politics and business for the JT since March 2018. He enjoys mid-afternoon naps and loud music played quietly.

