Franklin 45, Park 0

Park;0;0;0;0;;0

Franklin;24;21;0;0;;0

First quarter

F — Wilson 39 run (Tekerian kick)

F — Dertz 20 fumble recovery return (Tekerian kick)

F— Spaulding 42 pass from Devinger (Tekerian kick)

F — Tekerian 20 FG

Second quarter

F — Nelson 1 run (Tekerian kick)

F — Young 8 run (Tekerian kick)

F — Nelson 3 run (Tekerian kick)

 

;Park;Franklin

Rushes-yards;17-1;30-173

Passing yards;24;95

Passes;5-11-1;7-13-1

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — P: Kelley 3-6, R. canady 6-5, Valukas 2-0, Ross 6-(-10). F: Semancik 12-42, Alba 4-2, Jessup 1-(-5), Miller 1-14, Wilson 5-65, Devbinger 1-3, Nelson 5-34, Young 1-8.

PASSING — P: P: Kelley 4-8-1—7, Valukas 1-3-0—17. F: Alba 1-2-1—4, Miller 3-5-0—22, Devinger 3-6-0—69.

RECEIVING — P: Kelley 1-17, R. Canady 2-1, L. Canady 1-9, Ross 1-(-3). F: Arendt 2-3, Harris 1-17, Haase 1-8, Spaulding 3-67.

