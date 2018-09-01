Franklin 45, Park 0
Park;0;0;0;0;—;0
Franklin;24;21;0;0;—;0
First quarter
F — Wilson 39 run (Tekerian kick)
F — Dertz 20 fumble recovery return (Tekerian kick)
F— Spaulding 42 pass from Devinger (Tekerian kick)
F — Tekerian 20 FG
Second quarter
F — Nelson 1 run (Tekerian kick)
F — Young 8 run (Tekerian kick)
F — Nelson 3 run (Tekerian kick)
;Park;Franklin
Rushes-yards;17-1;30-173
Passing yards;24;95
Passes;5-11-1;7-13-1
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — P: Kelley 3-6, R. canady 6-5, Valukas 2-0, Ross 6-(-10). F: Semancik 12-42, Alba 4-2, Jessup 1-(-5), Miller 1-14, Wilson 5-65, Devbinger 1-3, Nelson 5-34, Young 1-8.
PASSING — P: P: Kelley 4-8-1—7, Valukas 1-3-0—17. F: Alba 1-2-1—4, Miller 3-5-0—22, Devinger 3-6-0—69.
RECEIVING — P: Kelley 1-17, R. Canady 2-1, L. Canady 1-9, Ross 1-(-3). F: Arendt 2-3, Harris 1-17, Haase 1-8, Spaulding 3-67.
