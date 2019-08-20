2019 Park football roster
No. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp.
1 Trey Kelley WR-DB 6-0 180 11
2 Ricky Canady QB-S 5-1 185 12
3 Naz Santoya C-WR 5-8 165 12
4 Rashein Thomas DE-TE 6-5 210 12
5 Jaysean Speaks WR-S 6-2 185 12
7 Isaiah Price LB-RB 6-0 215 12
8 Terry Gamble WR-CB 5-9 145 12
9 Shawn White RB-S 6-6 165 10
10 Anthony Nielsen LB-RB 5-9 185 12
11 Alex De La Cruz TE-DT 6-0 205 12
13 Jonquan Bell WR-DB 6-0 135 12
14 DeAnthony Thomas WR-DB 5-9 140 12
15 Alan Driver QB-S 6-1 155 10
16 Dartrell Joshua S-WR 6-1 170 12
17 Caleb Anderson WR-S 6-0 175 11
18 Corey Cottingham WR-DB 6-0 175 11
19 Anthiny Silvani WR-DB 5-7 145 10
20 Jayden Jaramillo WR-DE 6-1 175 11
21 Ethan Brannon LB-RB 6-0 165 10
22 Davion Jordan LB-RB 5-8 165 10
23 Antonio Diaz TE-LB 5-9 215 12
24 Willie Adams WR-DB 5-8 165 12
26 Ryan Lockridge LB-TE 6-1 185 11
30 Dustin Silverhorn LB-RB 5-8 140 10
33 Angel Woods LB-RB 5-8 165 10
35 DeJuan Reynolds LB-RB 6-0 230 10
36 Tyvon Cade LB-RB 6-0 190 9
37 Trey Carothers WR-C 5-10 160 9
44 Ladanian Johnson WR-C 6-0 180 11
50 Tom Hernandez DE-RB 5-9 175 12
55 Connor Harris OL-DT 5-11 255 11
56 Caleb Gilliam OL-DT 6-1 230 12
57 Elijah Owens OL-DT 5-11 260 11
58 Logan Valukas OL-DE 5-11 225 11
59 Jarrell Campbell OL-DT 5-9 240 12
60 Aaron DaAngelo OL-DT 6-1 285 11
63 Aiyonta Willis OL-DT 6-1 220 12
66 Mason Manning OL-DT 6-3 230 11
70 Jonas Heiser-Bodi OL-DT 6-0 220 11
74 Mike Gilbertson OL-DL 6-3 270 12
76 Quincy Martin OL-DL 6-3 250 10
81 Jared Corrigan WR-S 5-11 170 11
82 Lejoun Hattix WR-S 6-0 170 10
84 Kadin Metz WR-S 6-1 165 11
88 Victor Cano WR-DB 5-8 155 11
89 Logan McBride RB-LB-K 5-8 165 11
