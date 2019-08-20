2019 Park football roster

No. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp.

1 Trey Kelley WR-DB 6-0 180 11

2 Ricky Canady QB-S 5-1 185 12

3 Naz Santoya C-WR 5-8 165 12

4 Rashein Thomas DE-TE 6-5 210 12

5 Jaysean Speaks WR-S 6-2 185 12

7 Isaiah Price LB-RB 6-0 215 12

8 Terry Gamble WR-CB 5-9 145 12

9 Shawn White RB-S 6-6 165 10

10 Anthony Nielsen LB-RB 5-9 185 12

11 Alex De La Cruz TE-DT 6-0 205 12

13 Jonquan Bell WR-DB 6-0 135 12

14 DeAnthony Thomas WR-DB 5-9 140 12

15 Alan Driver QB-S 6-1 155 10

16 Dartrell Joshua S-WR 6-1 170 12

17 Caleb Anderson WR-S 6-0 175 11

18 Corey Cottingham WR-DB 6-0 175 11

19 Anthiny Silvani WR-DB 5-7 145 10

20 Jayden Jaramillo WR-DE 6-1 175 11

21 Ethan Brannon LB-RB 6-0 165 10

22 Davion Jordan LB-RB 5-8 165 10

23 Antonio Diaz TE-LB 5-9 215 12

24 Willie Adams WR-DB 5-8 165 12

26 Ryan Lockridge LB-TE 6-1 185 11

30 Dustin Silverhorn LB-RB 5-8 140 10

33 Angel Woods LB-RB 5-8 165 10

35 DeJuan Reynolds LB-RB 6-0 230 10

36 Tyvon Cade LB-RB 6-0 190 9

37 Trey Carothers WR-C 5-10 160 9

44 Ladanian Johnson WR-C 6-0 180 11

50 Tom Hernandez DE-RB 5-9 175 12

55 Connor Harris OL-DT 5-11 255 11

56 Caleb Gilliam OL-DT 6-1 230 12

57 Elijah Owens OL-DT 5-11 260 11

58 Logan Valukas OL-DE 5-11 225 11

59 Jarrell Campbell OL-DT 5-9 240 12

60 Aaron DaAngelo OL-DT 6-1 285 11

63 Aiyonta Willis OL-DT 6-1 220 12

66 Mason Manning OL-DT 6-3 230 11

70 Jonas Heiser-Bodi OL-DT 6-0 220 11

74 Mike Gilbertson OL-DL 6-3 270 12

76 Quincy Martin OL-DL 6-3 250 10

81 Jared Corrigan WR-S 5-11 170 11

82 Lejoun Hattix WR-S 6-0 170 10

84 Kadin Metz WR-S 6-1 165 11

88 Victor Cano WR-DB 5-8 155 11

89 Logan McBride RB-LB-K 5-8 165 11

