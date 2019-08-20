2019 Park football roster
No.;Name; Pos.;Ht.;Wt.;Exp.
1;Trey Kelley;WR-DB;6-0;180;11
2;Ricky Canady;QB-S;5-1;185;12
3;Naz Santoya;C-WR;5-8;165;12
4;Rashein Thomas;DE-TE;6-5;210;12
5;Jaysean Speaks;WR-S;6-2;185;12
7;Isaiah Price;LB-RB;6-0;215;12
8;Terry Gamble;WR-CB;5-9;145;12
9;Shawn White;RB-S;6-6;165;10
10;Anthony Nielsen;LB-RB;5-9;185;12
11;Alex De La Cruz;TE-DT;6-0;205;12
13;Jonquan Bell;WR-DB;6-0;135;12
14;DeAnthony Thomas;WR-DB;5-9;140;12
15;Alan Driver;QB-S;6-1;155;10
16;Dartrell Joshua;S-WR;6-1;170;12
17;Caleb Anderson;WR-S;6-0;175;11
18;Corey Cottingham;WR-DB;6-0;175;11
19;Anthiny Silvani;WR-DB;5-7;145;10
20;Jayden Jaramillo;WR-DE;6-1;175;11
21;Ethan Brannon;LB-RB;6-0;165;10
22;Davion Jordan;LB-RB;5-8;165;10
23;Antonio Diaz;TE-LB;5-9;215;12
24;Willie Adams;WR-DB;5-8;165;12
26;Ryan Lockridge;LB-TE;6-1;185;11
30;Dustin Silverhorn;LB-RB;5-8;140;10
33;Angel Woods; LB-RB;5-8;165;10
35;DeJuan Reynolds;LB-RB;6-0;230;10
36;Tyvon Cade;LB-RB;6-0;190'9
37;Trey Carothers;WR-C;5-10;160;9
44;Ladanian Johnson;WR-C;6-0;180;11
50;Tom Hernandez;DE-RB;5-9;175;12
55;Connor Harris;OL-DT;5-11;255;11
56;Caleb Gilliam;OL-DT;6-1;230;12
57;Elijah Owens;OL-DT;5-11;260;11
58;Logan Valukas;OL-DE;5-11;225;11
59;Jarrell Campbell;OL-DT;5-9;240;12
60;Aaron DaAngelo;OL-DT;6-1;285;11
63;Aiyonta Willis;OL-DT;6-1;220;12
66;Mason Manning;OL-DT;6-3;230;11
70;Jonas Heiser-Bodi;OL-DT;6-0;220;11
74;Mike Gilbertson;OL-DL;6-3;270;12
76;Quincy Martin;OL-DL;6-3;250;10
81;Jared Corrigan;WR-S;5-11;170;11
82;Lejoun Hattix;WR-S;6-0;170;10
84;Kadin Metz;WR-S;6-1;165;11
88;Victor Cano;WR-DB;5-8;155;11
89;Logan McBride;RB-LB-K;5-8;165;11
