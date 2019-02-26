Park class of 1974 reunion
MOUNT PLEASANT — The Park High School Class of 1974 is planning its 45-year reunion for Saturday, July 6 at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St.
For more information email Sheri Halliday at sherihalliday@aol.com or Joleen Cuccio Carlson at jcarlson73@ wi.rr.com.
