2018 Park football roster
Name;Position;Height;Weight;Grade
1;*Trey Kelley;QB-S;5-10;207;10
2;*Ricky Canady;RB-LB;6-2;185;11
4;*Raishein Thomas;DE-RB;6-4;200;11
5;Zyierie Carey;WR-CB;5-11;180;12
6;Nasier Santoya;WR-CB;5-8;150;11
7;Marquisie Robinson;QB-S;5-10;154;10
8;*Terry Gamble;WR-CB;5-8;134;11
9;Caleb Gilliam;RB-LB;5-10;210;11
10;Anthony Nielsen;RB-LB;5-10;180;11
11;Logan Valukas;QB-LB;5-10;207;10
12;Aiyonta Willis;RB-LB;6-0;185;11
13;Larry Canady;WR-S;6-2;170;12
14;*Justen Folk;WR-S;6-3;185;12
15;Dartrell Joshua;WR-CB;6-0;175;11
16;Levi Billingsley;DE-WR;6-3;180;11
17;Caleb Anderson;WR-DB;5-11;150;10
18;Julian Salcedo;QB-WR;5-11;160;10
19;Jonas Bodi-Heiser;WR-LB;6-0;170;10
21;Kealon Cronin;CB-WR;5-5;155;10
23;Antonio Diaz;RB-LB;5-9;220;11
24;Willie Adams;WR-CB;5-7;150;10
28;*Fitzel Ross;RB-LB;5-9;200;12
30;Alex De La Cruz;RB-LB;6-0;185;11
44;LaDanian Johnson;WR-LB;6-1;170;10
45;Adonis French;WR-S;5-9;130;11
47;Tom Hernandez;RB-LB;5-9;180;11
48;Jordan Sadlon;RB-LB;5-11;190;11
49;Javion Spraggins;WR-CB;5-9;165;10
50;Ryan Lockridge;RB-LB;5-11;175;10
51;*Jose DeSantiago;OL-DT;5-11;200;12
52;Persius Woodington;OL-DT;5-7;200;10
54;Michael DeLuca;OL-DT;5-8;180;11
55;Connor Harris;OL-DT;5-10;240;10
56;Abraham Gonzalez;OL-DT;5-10;240;10
59;*Jarrell Campbell;OL-DT;5-9;190;11
60;Donovan Crockett;OL-DT;6-1;300;10
63;Aaron DeAngelo;OL-DT;6-2;270;10
64;Javon Anderson;OL-DT;6-3;260;12
65;Greg DiBernado;OL-DT;6-2;200;10
66;Mason Manning;OL-DT-K;6-3;220;10
67;*Turner Prochnow;OL-DT;6-4;280;12
68;DeAndre Williams;OL-DT;6-0;220;10
69;Joe Langefeld;OL-DT;6-0;230;10
71;*Kovac Kidd;OL-DT;6-3;280;12
73;Darien Dukes;OL-DT;6-4;270;12
74;*Michael Gilbertson;OL-DT;6-3;250;11
76;Quincy Adams;OL-DT;6-2;250;9
77;Jared Corrigan;OL-DT;5-8;170;10
78;Julio Morales;OL-DT;6-0;200;10
79;Steven Nicholson;OL-DT;5-11;210;10
84;Kaden Metz;WR-S;6-1;170;10
86;Victor Cano;WR-DB;5-8;160;10
88;Jonquan Bell;WR-DB;5-9;150;11
89;Logan McBride;WR-DB-K;5-9;150;10
* — denotes returning letterwinners
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.