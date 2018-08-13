2018 Park football roster

Name;Position;Height;Weight;Grade

1;*Trey Kelley;QB-S;5-10;207;10

2;*Ricky Canady;RB-LB;6-2;185;11

4;*Raishein Thomas;DE-RB;6-4;200;11

5;Zyierie Carey;WR-CB;5-11;180;12

6;Nasier Santoya;WR-CB;5-8;150;11

7;Marquisie Robinson;QB-S;5-10;154;10

8;*Terry Gamble;WR-CB;5-8;134;11

9;Caleb Gilliam;RB-LB;5-10;210;11

10;Anthony Nielsen;RB-LB;5-10;180;11

11;Logan Valukas;QB-LB;5-10;207;10

12;Aiyonta Willis;RB-LB;6-0;185;11

13;Larry Canady;WR-S;6-2;170;12

14;*Justen Folk;WR-S;6-3;185;12

15;Dartrell Joshua;WR-CB;6-0;175;11

16;Levi Billingsley;DE-WR;6-3;180;11

17;Caleb Anderson;WR-DB;5-11;150;10

18;Julian Salcedo;QB-WR;5-11;160;10

19;Jonas Bodi-Heiser;WR-LB;6-0;170;10

21;Kealon Cronin;CB-WR;5-5;155;10

23;Antonio Diaz;RB-LB;5-9;220;11

24;Willie Adams;WR-CB;5-7;150;10

28;*Fitzel Ross;RB-LB;5-9;200;12

30;Alex De La Cruz;RB-LB;6-0;185;11

44;LaDanian Johnson;WR-LB;6-1;170;10

45;Adonis French;WR-S;5-9;130;11

47;Tom Hernandez;RB-LB;5-9;180;11

48;Jordan Sadlon;RB-LB;5-11;190;11

49;Javion Spraggins;WR-CB;5-9;165;10

50;Ryan Lockridge;RB-LB;5-11;175;10

51;*Jose DeSantiago;OL-DT;5-11;200;12

52;Persius Woodington;OL-DT;5-7;200;10

54;Michael DeLuca;OL-DT;5-8;180;11

55;Connor Harris;OL-DT;5-10;240;10

56;Abraham Gonzalez;OL-DT;5-10;240;10

59;*Jarrell Campbell;OL-DT;5-9;190;11

60;Donovan Crockett;OL-DT;6-1;300;10

63;Aaron DeAngelo;OL-DT;6-2;270;10

64;Javon Anderson;OL-DT;6-3;260;12

65;Greg DiBernado;OL-DT;6-2;200;10

66;Mason Manning;OL-DT-K;6-3;220;10

67;*Turner Prochnow;OL-DT;6-4;280;12

68;DeAndre Williams;OL-DT;6-0;220;10

69;Joe Langefeld;OL-DT;6-0;230;10

71;*Kovac Kidd;OL-DT;6-3;280;12

73;Darien Dukes;OL-DT;6-4;270;12

74;*Michael Gilbertson;OL-DT;6-3;250;11

76;Quincy Adams;OL-DT;6-2;250;9

77;Jared Corrigan;OL-DT;5-8;170;10

78;Julio Morales;OL-DT;6-0;200;10

79;Steven Nicholson;OL-DT;5-11;210;10

84;Kaden Metz;WR-S;6-1;170;10

86;Victor Cano;WR-DB;5-8;160;10

88;Jonquan Bell;WR-DB;5-9;150;11

89;Logan McBride;WR-DB-K;5-9;150;10

* — denotes returning letterwinners

