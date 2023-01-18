Paris Men's Fashion Week goes psychedelic and globe-trotting

Thea Porter is known for inspiring the Bohemian look of the '60s and '70s and bringing it to catwalks in London. By 1969, Henri Bendel had become her first wholesale client. The designer opened her first store in 1971 in New York, and though it closed, along with a store in Paris, her designs were sold in several high-end boutiques.

Porter's look included loose and flowy kaftans that appealed to celebrities like Elizabeth Taylor and Faye Dunaway. Porter’s menswear collection drew approval from Pink Floyd and Elton John and featured embroidered jackets and bold shirts. One of her most iconic designs remains the aghabani shirtdress, also referred to as the “gipsy” dress. While her clothing fell out of fashion in the ’80s and ’90s, many still wear vintage Thea Porter clothing.