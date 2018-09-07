Paris Davis, 1200 block of North Wisconsin Street, manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams, second or subsequent offense), manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram, second or subsequent offense), possession with intent to deliver heroin (between 10-50 grams, second or subsequent offense), intent to distribute on or near a school, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (less than 40 grams), neglecting a child, possession of drug paraphernalia.
