Davis.jpg

Paris Davis, 1200 block of North Wisconsin Street, manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams, second or subsequent offense), manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram, second or subsequent offense), possession with intent to deliver heroin (between 10-50 grams, second or subsequent offense), intent to distribute on or near a school, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (less than 40 grams), neglecting a child, possession of drug paraphernalia. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments