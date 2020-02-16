Parel rallies to win Chubb Classic on Champions Tour

“I’m stoked with this,” Scott said. “It’s a big step, whatever point in my career I’m at. I haven’t won for three years. This feels very special.”

It was his second straight victory — he last played three days before Christmas and won the Australian PGA — and takes him back to the top 10 in the world for the first time in nearly three years.

Hideki Matsuyama made the cut on the number and finished three shots behind in a tie for fifth with McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa and Joel Dahmen.

Homa and Dahmen were in the mix late, but Homa caught a plugged lie in the bunker on the par-3 16th and made bogey to stop his threat, and Dahmen missed the 18th green to the left and failed to save par.

Scott saved par on No. 12 with a 10-foot putt. He seized control with a 12-foot birdie putt on the 13th. And when he got in big trouble with his approach into a buried lie in the sane on the 15th, he got up-and-down from the other side of the green with a 5-foot putt to escape with bogey.