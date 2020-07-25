Paratore crowned British Masters champion

"When you shoot two rounds in the 60, it doesn't matter how the conditions are playing. You know you're playing good golf," said Finau, who's ranked 17th in the world. "It's been two really clean rounds for me. You can always build off that."

He has built off of the caddie switch, too, feeling comfortable enough with Summerhays to needle him about his sunburnt legs.

"He was white, red, white, like a strawberry parfait," Finau said. "I think it helped to keep things light. Looking at it, I was laughing just about every hole. I couldn't get over how red his legs were. But as a caddie, he did tremendously well. He knows my game really well."

Gooch, another tour upstart seeking his first career victory, posted a 65 to match Finau at 131. Xinjun Zhang was fifth at 10 under.

"Growing up in Oklahoma helps on these types of days, so I kept the ball low and kept it in the fairway, hit a bunch of greens," Gooch said.

Defending champion Matthew Wolff was 9 under after a 68, tied for sixth with Cameron Davis in a bid to match Daniel Berger with the rare feat of picking up his first two PGA Tour victories at the same tournament. Berger did so at the FedEx St. Jude Classic in Memphis in 2016 and 2017.