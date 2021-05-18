 Skip to main content
Parade entries being accepted for Waterford
Parade entries being accepted for Waterford

WATERFORD — The Lions Club of Waterford will celebrate the 4th of July with a parade and the Great Duck Raffle at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 4. The theme is “United We Stand.”

The public is invited to enter a float, car, tractor, band, organization, business or whatever they like. Organizers hope to have entries that honor doctors, nurses and area graduates (middle school to college level). They will accommodate vehicles, people walking in groups or floats.

A completed registration form is required to take part in the parade. Forms can be found on the Lions Club website, waterfordlionsclub.org, or contact parade chairman Scott Gunderson at 414-581-3157. Entries will be accepted right up to July 4.

The Lioness Club will be sponsor the Kids Parade at 10:30 a.m. Registration forms are available on the website or people can register on site at 9:30 a.m. Children can decorate their bike, wagon or themselves in patriotic fashion. Winners will receive gift certificates from Uncle Harry’s Frozen Custard.

