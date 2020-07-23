Pandemic can't stop Uecker from 50th year in Brewers' booth FRI

But he's coming back to a job that's not quite the same.

As part of the protocols in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Brewers and other Major League Baseball teams will conduct both their home and road broadcasts from their home ballparks. That means Uecker will be working Friday's road game with the Cubs while staring at monitors from his booth at Miller Park.

Safety precautions also will prevent Uecker and other broadcasters from chatting with players and coaches around the batting cage or in the locker room.

"I can't go in the clubhouse. It brings back such great memories of teams I was playing on telling me the same thing, but somehow I worked my way around it," Uecker quipped.

That sense of humor has helped make Uecker one of the most beloved figures in Wisconsin.

Ever since April 2014, Miller Park has included a statue of Uecker in the back seats of the uppermost level behind home plate, an homage to the commercial from the 1980s in which he says, "I must be in the front row" as he gets ushered out of his seat.

With no fans permitted in stadiums due to the coronavirus, the Brewers are selling fans cardboard cutouts of their likenesses that will be scattered next to the Uecker statue this season.