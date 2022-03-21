Pancake Day returns at new location

MOUNT PLEASANT — The 66th annual Pancake Day returns this year and it's at a new location. It will be held from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St.
This is an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast with sausage links and beverage. Live music throughout the day will showcase local talent volunteering their time.
Tickets cost $8 in advance at vendors throughout Racine or $10 at the door. There is no charge for ages 4 and younger.
