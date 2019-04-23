RACINE — The 65th annual Pancake Day will be held from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St.
Roma Lodge is now sponsoring this community legacy after the Kiwanis Club of Greater Racine disbanded at the end of 2018.
In addition to the all-you-can-eat pancakes, there will be sausages, juice, milk and coffee offered. Entertainment includes The REAL School High School Band, the Kiwanis Youth Symphony Orchestra, Belle City Brassworks and the Gary T. Ricchio Project.
Hundreds of volunteers will assist Roma Lodge to make this event possible. Special guest volunteers include Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, Congressman Bryan Steil and Village of Elmwood Park President Ernie Rossi.
Tickets cost $6 in advance and $8 at the door. There is no charge for ages 4 and younger. Advance tickets can be purchased at many local businesses.
Numerous charitable groups will benefit from this year’s Pancake Day. For more information, call Frank Bisotti at 262-914-1880.
